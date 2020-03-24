California Air National Guard 146th Airlift Wing mobilized to assist building of federal medical facilities at Riverside Fairgrounds in Indio California

20 California U.S. Air National Guardsmen from the 146th Airlift Wing (146 AW) board a C-130J bound for the Riverside County Fairgrounds to assist the Riverside County Emergency Management Department setting up federal medical stations at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California. March 25, 2020. Assisting with the medical center’s logistical needs, airmen from the 146 AW will help transport medical supplies such as beds and hand washing stations into the conventional hall as they retrofit the facility into a federal medical station to provide care to patients feeling ill. (California State Military Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Todd Senff)
