    California Air National Guard 146th Airlift Wing mobilized to assist building of federal medical facilities at Riverside Fairgrounds in Indio California

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    20 California U.S. Air National Guardsmen from the 146th Airlift Wing (146 AW) board a C-130J bound for the Riverside County Fairgrounds to assist the Riverside County Emergency Management Department setting up federal medical stations at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California. March 25, 2020. Assisting with the medical center’s logistical needs, airmen from the 146 AW will help transport medical supplies such as beds and hand washing stations into the conventional hall as they retrofit the facility into a federal medical station to provide care to patients feeling ill. (California State Military Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Todd Senff)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744266
    VIRIN: 200325-Z-RO679-0004
    Filename: DOD_107741511
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Air National Guard 146th Airlift Wing mobilized to assist building of federal medical facilities at Riverside Fairgrounds in Indio California, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    medical facilities
    California Air National Guard
    Air Force
    USAF
    Indio
    146th Airlift Wing
    115th Airlift Squadron
    CALGUARD
    Channel Islands Air National Guard Station
    Hollywood Guard
    146aw
    CIANGS
    coronavirus
    Covid19
    COVID19NATIONALGUARD
    COVID19c
    Col. knowyourmil
    riverside fairgrounds

