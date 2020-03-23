Chaplain COVID 19 Video 1

A Hickam Chaplain gives a message of hope during COVID19.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 17:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744263
|VIRIN:
|200323-F-FU432-203
|Filename:
|DOD_107741437
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT