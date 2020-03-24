U.S. Navy Commander Wayne R. Smith, Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corps Installations East and Director of Medical Services for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, answers questions posed on command social media sites concerning Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), health protection measures, and COVID-19 testing on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 24, 2020. For more information on COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.gov or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexia Lythos)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 15:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|744259
|VIRIN:
|200324-M-MO243-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107741346
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Q&A with the MCIEAST Public Health Emergency Officer - Episode 1, by Cpl Alexia Lythos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT