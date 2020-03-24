COVID-19 Q&A with the MCIEAST Public Health Emergency Officer - Episode 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Commander Wayne R. Smith, Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corps Installations East and Director of Medical Services for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, answers questions posed on command social media sites concerning Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), health protection measures, and COVID-19 testing on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 24, 2020. For more information on COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.gov or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexia Lythos)