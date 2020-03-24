Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Q&A with the MCIEAST Public Health Emergency Officer - Episode 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Cpl. Alexia Lythos 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Navy Commander Wayne R. Smith, Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corps Installations East and Director of Medical Services for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, answers questions posed on command social media sites concerning Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), health protection measures, and COVID-19 testing on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 24, 2020. For more information on COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.gov or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexia Lythos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 15:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 744259
    VIRIN: 200324-M-MO243-0001
    Filename: DOD_107741346
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Q&A with the MCIEAST Public Health Emergency Officer - Episode 1, by Cpl Alexia Lythos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Protection
    Camp
    Base
    Health
    Station
    Air
    Disease
    North
    Carolina
    New
    Corps
    Lejeune
    River
    East
    Preventative
    Installations
    Condition
    2019
    Measures
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT