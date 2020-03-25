The Arizona National Guard stood up an Operations Center out of Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. in response to Governor Doug Ducey's activation of the support of the Arizona National Guard. The Operations Center (TOC) supports the movement and placement of service-members around the State of Arizona to assist with food distribution and surging the logistical gap.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744258
|VIRIN:
|200325-A-UE246-861
|Filename:
|DOD_107741345
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard Operations Center, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS
