    Arizona National Guard Operations Center

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Arizona National Guard stood up an Operations Center out of Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. in response to Governor Doug Ducey's activation of the support of the Arizona National Guard. The Operations Center (TOC) supports the movement and placement of service-members around the State of Arizona to assist with food distribution and surging the logistical gap.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744258
    VIRIN: 200325-A-UE246-861
    Filename: DOD_107741345
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Operations Center, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

