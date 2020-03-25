Arizona National Guard Operations Center

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Arizona National Guard stood up an Operations Center out of Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. in response to Governor Doug Ducey's activation of the support of the Arizona National Guard. The Operations Center (TOC) supports the movement and placement of service-members around the State of Arizona to assist with food distribution and surging the logistical gap.