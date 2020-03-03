Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Little Rock

    CUBA

    03.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Sailors assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9) participate in Search and Rescue training.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 15:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744255
    VIRIN: 200303-N-RL695-1001
    Filename: DOD_107741319
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CU
    This work, USS Little Rock, by PO3 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Little Rock
    COVID19a

