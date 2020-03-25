Florida National Guard Opens New COVID-19 Testing Site at Marlins Park

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Florida National Guard opened Florida's newest COVID-19 drive-through community-based testing site (CBTS) at Marlins Park the morning of Wednesday, March 25th. This particular site only accepts citizens 65 years old and older and only if they make an appointment first with Miami-Dade County via a hotline. The number for the hotline is (305)499-8767.