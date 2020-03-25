Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard Opens New COVID-19 Testing Site at Marlins Park

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Florida National Guard opened Florida's newest COVID-19 drive-through community-based testing site (CBTS) at Marlins Park the morning of Wednesday, March 25th. This particular site only accepts citizens 65 years old and older and only if they make an appointment first with Miami-Dade County via a hotline. The number for the hotline is (305)499-8767.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744251
    VIRIN: 200325-Z-CV219-1001
    Filename: DOD_107741219
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Florida National Guard Opens New COVID-19 Testing Site at Marlins Park, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

