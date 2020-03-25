Florida National Guard Opens New COVID-19 Testing Site at Marlins Park

Members of the Florida National Guard opened Florida's newest COVID-19 drive-through community-based testing site (CBTS) at Marlins Park the morning of Wednesday, March 25th. This particular site only accepts citizens 65 years old and older and only if they make an appointment first with Miami-Dade County via a hotline. The number for the hotline is (305)499-8767.
|03.25.2020
|03.25.2020 14:30
|B-Roll
|744251
|200325-Z-CV219-1001
|DOD_107741219
|00:02:38
|Location:
|US
|14
|3
|3
|0
