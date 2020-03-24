B-roll with two interviews of Top 3 members helping re-stock commissary shelves
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744246
|VIRIN:
|200324-F-DF621-900
|Filename:
|DOD_107741134
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200324-F-DF621-COMSTOCKBROLL, by TSgt Shawn Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT