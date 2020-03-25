Staff Sgt. Murrell, 88th Air Base Wing Military Personnel Flight ID Section NCO, explains the new ID card process changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 25, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 14:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744240
|VIRIN:
|200325-F-CA439-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107741091
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ID Card Process Changes, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
