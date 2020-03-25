Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ID Card Process Changes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Murrell, 88th Air Base Wing Military Personnel Flight ID Section NCO, explains the new ID card process changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 25, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 14:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744240
    VIRIN: 200325-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_107741091
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ID Card Process Changes, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pandemic
    USAF
    WPAFB
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT