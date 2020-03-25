Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Secretary Pompeo Press Availability
UNITED STATES
03.25.2020
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo press availability
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 12:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744233
|Filename:
|DOD_107741051
|Length:
|00:15:44
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Flag
Asset
Secretary Pompeo Press Availability
LEAVE A COMMENT