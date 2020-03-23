Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Messages of Hope - Embrace Adversity

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Maj. Bradley Kattelmann 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Captain) Robert Holsinger brings a message of hope from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Fort Carson, Colorado. He reminds us that we can face adversity as an opportunity to grow.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 13:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744230
    VIRIN: 200324-A-XQ493-1003
    Filename: DOD_107741000
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Messages of Hope - Embrace Adversity, by MAJ Bradley Kattelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd infantry brigade combat team
    2ibct
    army chaplain corps

