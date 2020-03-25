Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; Jennifer Santos, deputy assistant secretary of defense for industrial policy; and Kim Herrington, director of pricing and contracting, hold a news conference on the Defense Department’s COVID-19 acquisition policy updates at the Pentagon, March 25, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 11:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:51:43
|Location:
|US
This work, DOD Sustainment and Acquisition Leaders Brief News Media, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
