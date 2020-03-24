Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNA Superintendent and CMC COVID19 Question and Answer

    ANNAPOLIS, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dana Legg 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Mar. 24, 2020) Rear Adm. Sean Buck the Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy and Master Chief Jeff Kirby, the Command Master Chief, hold a question and answer session in Dahlgren Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dana D. Legg/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 11:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744222
    VIRIN: 200324-N-MC499-0001
    Filename: DOD_107740947
    Length: 00:27:56
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNA Superintendent and CMC COVID19 Question and Answer, by PO2 Dana Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

