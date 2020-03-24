USNA Superintendent and CMC COVID19 Question and Answer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Mar. 24, 2020) Rear Adm. Sean Buck the Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy and Master Chief Jeff Kirby, the Command Master Chief, hold a question and answer session in Dahlgren Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dana D. Legg/Released)