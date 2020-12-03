Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    103rd Maintenance Squadron: Aerospace Propulsion

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Staff Sgt. Steven Sevigny, 103rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, describes his shop’s vital role in maintaining the 103rd Airlift Wing’s mission readiness.

    Music: Action Sport Rock By LuckyBlackCat

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 09:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744217
    VIRIN: 200325-Z-DY403-001
    Filename: DOD_107740898
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd Maintenance Squadron: Aerospace Propulsion, by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    C-130H
    Air Force
    AMC
    C-130
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Aerospace Propulsion
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    Engine Shop
    Flying Yankees
    103rd Maintenance Squadron

