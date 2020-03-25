Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st COmbat Support Wing Chaplain Resilience Message

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A message of resilience from 501st CSW Chaplain Army Bartee during the wing's COVID-19 quarantine period.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 09:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744210
    VIRIN: 200325-F-NC256-001
    Filename: DOD_107740847
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st COmbat Support Wing Chaplain Resilience Message, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF
    501st
    501
    Alconbury
    Combat Support Wing
    COVID19EUCOM

