Schools all over the world are closed and children are home for an extended time. What are some things you can do to support your child, and help them adapt to the new situation?
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Emile Wijnans, the director of psychological health for Regional Health Command Europe, provides an answer.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 04:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|744199
|VIRIN:
|200323-A-GJ885-004
|Filename:
|DOD_107740589
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coronavirus and supporting your child, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT