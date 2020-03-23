Coronavirus and supplies

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Many people are going to the store and panic buying large quantities of food and supplies. What can people do to make themselves feel more at ease?



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Emile Wijnans, the director of psychological health for Regional Health Command Europe, provides an answer.