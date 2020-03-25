Vietnam Veteran's Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Ronald Spotswood, a combat graphic specialist with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Cpl. Josue Marquez, a combat photographer with 3rd Marine Division, speak about what their units did during the Vietnam War, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2020. Vietnam Veterans Day recognizes veterans who served in the US military during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)