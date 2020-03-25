Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vietnam Veteran's Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.25.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Sgt. Ronald Spotswood, a combat graphic specialist with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Cpl. Josue Marquez, a combat photographer with 3rd Marine Division, speak about what their units did during the Vietnam War, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2020. Vietnam Veterans Day recognizes veterans who served in the US military during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 03:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744195
    VIRIN: 200325-M-YY851-1001
    Filename: DOD_107740578
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam Veteran's Day, by LCpl Hannah Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    purple heart
    3rd Marine Division
    veterans day
    1st MAW
    Vietnam
    III MEF
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    3dMARDIV
    purple heart recipients
    Vietnam Veteran's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT