Sgt. Ronald Spotswood, a combat graphic specialist with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Cpl. Josue Marquez, a combat photographer with 3rd Marine Division, speak about what their units did during the Vietnam War, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2020. Vietnam Veterans Day recognizes veterans who served in the US military during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 03:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744195
|VIRIN:
|200325-M-YY851-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107740578
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vietnam Veteran's Day, by LCpl Hannah Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
