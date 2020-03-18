Sgt. Andy Moon, a musician with the 25th Infantry Division Band, explains his experiences as a U.S. Army musician in an interview on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Mar. 18. Moon has the military occupation specialty 42R and plays the French Horn.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 23:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744190
|VIRIN:
|200324-A-TD292-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107740403
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SGT Andy Moon What's Your Warrior, by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT