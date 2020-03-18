Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGT Andy Moon What's Your Warrior

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Andy Moon, a musician with the 25th Infantry Division Band, explains his experiences as a U.S. Army musician in an interview on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Mar. 18. Moon has the military occupation specialty 42R and plays the French Horn.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 23:06
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    This work, SGT Andy Moon What's Your Warrior, by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Shafter
    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    PACOM
    band
    Tropic Lightning
    french horn
    25ID
    INDOPACOM
    28PAD

