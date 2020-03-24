Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Tactical Athlete Program (LTAP)

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tyvel Clement 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division participate in the Lightning Academy "Lightning Tactical Athlete Program" (LTAP) February 10 - March 6, 2020 at Schofield, Barracks Hawaii. The intent of LTAP is to consolidate Holistic Health Fitness resources in one program and enable junior leaders to drive a culture of fitness across the 25th Infantry Division and ultimately the Army.

    LTAP was operationally focused on improving lethality at the squad level and preparing these junior leaders for the new Army Combat Fitness Test. The 23-day operational pilot program consisted of immersive training in a learning environment that integrated Army Field Manual 7-22 (Army Physical Readiness Training), the ACFT fielding guide, and Holistic and Health Fitness (H2F) program principles for approximately 3-4 hours a day. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tyvel Clement)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 22:48
    Category: Video Productions
    This work, Lightning Tactical Athlete Program (LTAP), by SGT Tyvel Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th infantry division
    Lightning Academy
    28th Pad
    LTAP
    Lightning Tactical Athlete Program

