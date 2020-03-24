video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division participate in the Lightning Academy "Lightning Tactical Athlete Program" (LTAP) February 10 - March 6, 2020 at Schofield, Barracks Hawaii. The intent of LTAP is to consolidate Holistic Health Fitness resources in one program and enable junior leaders to drive a culture of fitness across the 25th Infantry Division and ultimately the Army.



LTAP was operationally focused on improving lethality at the squad level and preparing these junior leaders for the new Army Combat Fitness Test. The 23-day operational pilot program consisted of immersive training in a learning environment that integrated Army Field Manual 7-22 (Army Physical Readiness Training), the ACFT fielding guide, and Holistic and Health Fitness (H2F) program principles for approximately 3-4 hours a day. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tyvel Clement)