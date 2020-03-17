The sentinels who guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier are taking measures to protect against COVID-19. The TUS is guarded by sentinels for the past 83 years. Marking today the 30,209th day.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 21:43
|Category:
|Video ID:
|744185
|VIRIN:
|200317-A-GA562-003
|Filename:
|DOD_107740323
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tomb Sentinels continue mission Broll, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT