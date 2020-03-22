Col. David Trybula shoots his own update on COVID-19 and White Sands Missile Range. This was originally a Facebook video post.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 20:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|744180
|VIRIN:
|200322-A-UY615-605
|Filename:
|DOD_107740247
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WSMR COVID-19 Update 8, by John Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT