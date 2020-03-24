Navy Hospital Ships COVID-19

200324-N-NX690-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 24, 2020) Supplies and personnel are loaded aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) at Naval Station Norfolk, Va. March 24, 2020. Comfort is preparing to deploy in support of the nation's COVID-19 reponse efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)
|03.24.2020
|03.24.2020 20:10
|B-Roll
|744174
|200324-N-NX690-1001
|DOD_107740210
|00:04:26
|NORFOLK, US
|2
|1
|1
|0
