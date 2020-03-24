Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Hospital Ships COVID-19

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200324-N-NX690-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 24, 2020) Supplies and personnel are loaded aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) at Naval Station Norfolk, Va. March 24, 2020. Comfort is preparing to deploy in support of the nation's COVID-19 reponse efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744174
    VIRIN: 200324-N-NX690-1001
    Filename: DOD_107740210
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Hospital Ships COVID-19, by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

