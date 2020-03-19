WSMR COVID-19 Update 5

Col. David Trybula gives an update on COVID-19 and White Sands Missile Range, and answers question about things like telework and leave, and screening of units coming to support testing.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 20:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|744171
|VIRIN:
|200320-A-UY615-312
|Filename:
|DOD_107740205
|Length:
|00:07:39
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
