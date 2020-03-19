Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSMR COVID-19 Update 5

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by John Hamilton 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    Col. David Trybula gives an update on COVID-19 and White Sands Missile Range, and answers question about things like telework and leave, and screening of units coming to support testing.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 20:48
    TAGS

    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    ATEC
    White Sands Missile Range
    WSMR
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

