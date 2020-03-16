WSMR COVID-19 Update 2 (Facebook Live)

Col. David Trybula gives an update on COVID-19 and White Sands Missile Range. This was originally a Facebook live broadcast.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 20:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|744170
|VIRIN:
|200317-A-UY615-957
|Filename:
|DOD_107740204
|Length:
|00:10:24
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT