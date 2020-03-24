California National Guard activated for COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The California National Guard extended its COVID-19 humanitarian missions to various food bank outlets in separate counties. Beth Stanton, executive director of Interfaith Food Bank in Amador County, California, commends the Guardsmen for stepping up and supporting her operation March 24. Cal Guard will continue its humanitarian assistance under command and control of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Office of Emergency Services. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)