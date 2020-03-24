California National Guard activated for COVID-19

The California National Guard extended its COVID-19 humanitarian missions to various food bank outlets in separate counties. Beth Stanton, executive director of Interfaith Food Bank in Amador County, California, commends the Guardsmen for stepping up and supporting her operation March 24. Cal Guard will continue its humanitarian assistance under command and control of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Office of Emergency Services. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)
|03.24.2020
|03.24.2020 18:41
|Interviews
|744166
|200324-Z-WM549-181
|DOD_107740160
|00:02:05
|JACKSON, CA, US
|AMADOR CITY, CA, US
|MERCED, CA, US
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|5
|0
|0
|0
