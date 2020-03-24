Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California National Guard activated for COVID-19

    JACKSON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard

    The California National Guard extended its COVID-19 humanitarian missions to various food bank outlets in separate counties. Beth Stanton, executive director of Interfaith Food Bank in Amador County, California, commends the Guardsmen for stepping up and supporting her operation March 24. Cal Guard will continue its humanitarian assistance under command and control of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Office of Emergency Services. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 18:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744166
    VIRIN: 200324-Z-WM549-181
    Filename: DOD_107740160
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: JACKSON, CA, US 
    Hometown: AMADOR CITY, CA, US
    Hometown: MERCED, CA, US
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Hometown: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
    This work, California National Guard activated for COVID-19, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    California National Guard
    @CDC
    National Guard
    California Army National Guard
    CAARNG
    CAANG
    #CalGuard
    @USNationalGuard
    @TheNationalGuard
    CalOES
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    @CAGUARD
    California Office of Emergency Services
    coronavirus
    #COVID19
    @115RSG
    @CaliforniaOES
    Covid19NationalGuard

