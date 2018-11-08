PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2020) Video package of Sailors aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) preparing the ship for non-COVID-19 patients March 24. Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abigayle Lutz)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 18:32
|Category:
|Video ID:
|744162
|VIRIN:
|200324-N-FK318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107740114
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Mercy Supports Nation's COVID-19 Response Efforts, by PO2 Abigayle Lutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT