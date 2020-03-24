Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marine Corps Gunner

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Cpl. Marvin Chavez 

    Communication Directorate       

    The Marine Gunner was born March 24, 1917. Since then, Gunners have taken part in the molding and perfection of tactical weapons employment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Marvin Chavez)

    This work, The Marine Corps Gunner, by Cpl Marvin Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

