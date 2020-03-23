A message to our soldiers, airmen, family, and community from Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming Adjutant General, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you need assistance during this time, remember to reach out to your guard family. (U.S. National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 18:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744153
|VIRIN:
|200323-Z-KB070-0003
|PIN:
|82009
|Filename:
|DOD_107740058
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TAG COVID-19 Update | March 23, 2020, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT