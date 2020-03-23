Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG COVID-19 Update | March 23, 2020

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    A message to our soldiers, airmen, family, and community from Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming Adjutant General, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you need assistance during this time, remember to reach out to your guard family. (U.S. National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 18:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744153
    VIRIN: 200323-Z-KB070-0003
    PIN: 82009
    Filename: DOD_107740058
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, TAG COVID-19 Update | March 23, 2020, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    COVID-19
    Wyoming Adjutant General

