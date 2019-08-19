USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Sailors Prepare Ship for Patients

200324-N-DA693-1001
PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 24, 2020) Sailors assigned to Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) clean and sanitize one of the hospital ship’s intensive care units March 24. Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DOD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)
|08.19.2019
Date Posted: 03.24.2020
|B-Roll
|744151
VIRIN: 200324-N-DA693-1001
|DOD_107740006
|00:01:35
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
