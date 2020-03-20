Food Service personnel conduct a base-wide school-lunch distribution program at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C. from March 16 until further notice. The base is providing free meals to families with school-age children, as the schools continue to be closed amid the world-wide Coronavirus outbreak. Pickup locations are Midway Park Community Center, Midway Chapel, Tarawa Terrace Youth Pavilion, Tarawa Terrace Chapel, Watkins Outdoor Swimming Pool, Heroes Manor Child Development Center, and Knox Landing Community Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 16:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744149
|VIRIN:
|200320-M-JQ384-622
|Filename:
|DOD_107739959
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Food service supports school-age-children during Camp Lejeune, New River school closures, by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT