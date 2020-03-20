Food service supports school-age-children during Camp Lejeune, New River school closures

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744149" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Food Service personnel conduct a base-wide school-lunch distribution program at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C. from March 16 until further notice. The base is providing free meals to families with school-age children, as the schools continue to be closed amid the world-wide Coronavirus outbreak. Pickup locations are Midway Park Community Center, Midway Chapel, Tarawa Terrace Youth Pavilion, Tarawa Terrace Chapel, Watkins Outdoor Swimming Pool, Heroes Manor Child Development Center, and Knox Landing Community Center.