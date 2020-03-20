Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Food service supports school-age-children during Camp Lejeune, New River school closures

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Food Service personnel conduct a base-wide school-lunch distribution program at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C. from March 16 until further notice. The base is providing free meals to families with school-age children, as the schools continue to be closed amid the world-wide Coronavirus outbreak. Pickup locations are Midway Park Community Center, Midway Chapel, Tarawa Terrace Youth Pavilion, Tarawa Terrace Chapel, Watkins Outdoor Swimming Pool, Heroes Manor Child Development Center, and Knox Landing Community Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 16:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744149
    VIRIN: 200320-M-JQ384-622
    Filename: DOD_107739959
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food service supports school-age-children during Camp Lejeune, New River school closures, by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    School
    Lunch
    Outbreak
    MCIEAST
    Community
    Delay
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Tarawa Terrace
    Midway Park
    MCAS New River
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT