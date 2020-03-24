Air Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, holds a news conference at the Pentagon, March 24, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 16:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744144
|Filename:
|DOD_107739930
|Length:
|00:22:25
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard Chief Briefs News Media, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT