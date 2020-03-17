Offutt Recognizes All Female Flight Crew

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of Women’s History Month, the flying squadrons of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force base conducted several training flights this week comprised of an all-female or mostly female aircrew.



The first flight crew met for their preflight briefing at 0630 on Wednesday, where they received the details of their training mission for the day. In the cockpit, it was an all-female crew as well with the Pilot, co-pilot, and navigator. While in the back end of the rivet Joint 135, the all-female crew performed their safety checks and tested the systems prior to take-off.



Even the ground crew was being supervised by a female who was the one who marshaled out the plane from its parking spot.

The training flight took off from Offutt around 0830 and returned approximately 1530 (3:30 pm). This flight was just one of three scheduled this week with a mostly female crew in honor of Women’s History Month.