    5 ways to stay connected while you're social distancing

    MA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 104th Fighter Wing shares five ways you can stay connected to family, friends, and co-workers while social distancing. Search online or reach out to your family and friends to find more resources. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 16:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744137
    VIRIN: 200324-Z-IE380-1001
    Filename: DOD_107739875
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 ways to stay connected while you're social distancing, by A1C Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Connection
    104th Fighter Wing
    104FW
    COVID19
    Social Distancing
    COVID10NationalGuard
