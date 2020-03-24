5 ways to stay connected while you're social distancing

The 104th Fighter Wing shares five ways you can stay connected to family, friends, and co-workers while social distancing. Search online or reach out to your family and friends to find more resources. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)
