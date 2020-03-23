Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAVHS offers drive-through COVID test collection for referred Veterans; COVID screening; Curb-Side Prescription pick-up

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Christopher Durney 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is actively screening for COVID-19 anyone entering our facilities. In addition, a drive-through COVID-19 test collection site has been set up in the parking lot of the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. Veterans referred for testing by their provider will be swabbed without having to get out of their vehicle. Most test results currently take about a week. Inpatient and employee testing is prioritized. CAVHS has also set up a curb-side pharmaceutical pick-up site for Veterans with urgent prescription needs at the Little Rock facility.

    CAVHS consists of two main VA medical centers and eight rural Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744134
    VIRIN: 200324-O-D0468-1002
    Filename: DOD_107739845
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

