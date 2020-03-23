CAVHS offers drive-through COVID test collection for referred Veterans; COVID screening; Curb-Side Prescription pick-up

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is actively screening for COVID-19 anyone entering our facilities. In addition, a drive-through COVID-19 test collection site has been set up in the parking lot of the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. Veterans referred for testing by their provider will be swabbed without having to get out of their vehicle. Most test results currently take about a week. Inpatient and employee testing is prioritized. CAVHS has also set up a curb-side pharmaceutical pick-up site for Veterans with urgent prescription needs at the Little Rock facility.



CAVHS consists of two main VA medical centers and eight rural Community Based Outpatient Clinics.