American service members face many dangers on the battlefield. This includes exposure to chemical and biological threats. Evaluation and testing of protective garments can be costly and time consuming. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department (DTRA CB), in collaboration with the Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC), have developed a new physics-based computer model called the Individual Protection System Performance Model (IP SPM). The IP SPM software allows researchers to digitally evaluate the efficacy of a protective suit in the conceptual phase with a small swatch of material.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 15:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|744132
|VIRIN:
|191216-A-AB123-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107739787
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT. BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Evaluating a Simulated Protective Suit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT