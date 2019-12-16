Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evaluating a Simulated Protective Suit

    FORT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2019

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    American service members face many dangers on the battlefield. This includes exposure to chemical and biological threats. Evaluation and testing of protective garments can be costly and time consuming. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department (DTRA CB), in collaboration with the Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC), have developed a new physics-based computer model called the Individual Protection System Performance Model (IP SPM). The IP SPM software allows researchers to digitally evaluate the efficacy of a protective suit in the conceptual phase with a small swatch of material.

    This work, Evaluating a Simulated Protective Suit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    Chemical and Biological Technologies Department
    Individual Protection System Performance Model
    Combat Capabilities Development Command

