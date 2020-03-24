The 355th Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant discusses the Child Development Center changes, his why and future operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 14:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744130
|VIRIN:
|200324-F-CL785-020
|Filename:
|DOD_107739709
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20200324 COVID-19 Update [morning], by Amn Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT