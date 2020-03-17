Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kepner: National Guard responding to COVID-19

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kepner, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, discusses the National Guard's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minuteman Hall, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 17, 2020. This video was shot on a cellular phone. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 14:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744128
    VIRIN: 200317-Z-DZ751-2001
    Filename: DOD_107739681
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Kepner: National Guard responding to COVID-19, by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SEA
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Defense Department
    military
    USA
    Army
    National Guard
    Christopher Kepner
    SEA-Kepner
    COVID-19
    COVID19c

