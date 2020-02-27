Airmen from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing in Grand Forks, N.D., worked together to relocate two launch and recovery elements for the RQ-4 Global Hawk in February, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 14:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744127
|VIRIN:
|200227-F-DT423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107739677
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Moving RQ-4 Global Hawk cockpits, by SrA Elora Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT