    Moving RQ-4 Global Hawk cockpits

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Elora Martinez 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing in Grand Forks, N.D., worked together to relocate two launch and recovery elements for the RQ-4 Global Hawk in February, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744127
    VIRIN: 200227-F-DT423-1001
    Filename: DOD_107739677
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moving RQ-4 Global Hawk cockpits, by SrA Elora Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reconnaissance
    RQ-4 Global Hawk
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    LRE
    Launch and Recovery Mission
    ISR Mission

