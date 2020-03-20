Local school districts bring meals to Pendleton military students

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and San Onofre Elementary School staff members provide families with bagged lunches at the San Onofre III Military Housing Community Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 20, 2020. The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and Oceanside School District are providing military students on base with bagged meals while schools are closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)