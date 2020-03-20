Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local school districts bring meals to Pendleton military students

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Beard 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines and San Onofre Elementary School staff members provide families with bagged lunches at the San Onofre III Military Housing Community Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 20, 2020. The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and Oceanside School District are providing military students on base with bagged meals while schools are closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local school districts bring meals to Pendleton military students, by Cpl Stephen Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    School
    Camp Pendleton
    Housing
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Food Drive
    Community
    Marines
    COVID-19
    San Onofre III
    Bagged Lunches
    School Meals
    Fallbrook Union Elementary School District
    Oceanside School District

