U.S. Marines and San Onofre Elementary School staff members provide families with bagged lunches at the San Onofre III Military Housing Community Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 20, 2020. The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and Oceanside School District are providing military students on base with bagged meals while schools are closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744117
|VIRIN:
|200320-M-CA666-1989
|Filename:
|DOD_107739631
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local school districts bring meals to Pendleton military students, by Cpl Stephen Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
