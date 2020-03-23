CAVHS screening entry into facilities, sets up drive-through COVID test collection site and curb-side prescription pick-up

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is actively screening for COVID-19 anyone entering our facilities. In addition, a drive-through COVID-19 test collection site has been set up in the parking lot of the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. Veterans referred for testing by their provider will be swabbed without having to get out of their vehicle. Most test results currently take about a week. Inpatient and employee testing is prioritized. CAVHS has also set up a curb-side pharmaceutical pick-up site for Veterans with urgent prescription needs at the Little Rock facility.
CAVHS consists of two main VA medical centers and eight rural Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
