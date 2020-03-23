Kirtland Comes Together

Members of Team Kirtland joined as a community in solidary for the playing of Retreat and the National Anthem, as a sign of support and encouragement for one another. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 13:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|744115
|VIRIN:
|200323-F-AR051-330
|Filename:
|DOD_107739615
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
