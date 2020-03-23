Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kirtland Comes Together

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Kirtland joined as a community in solidary for the playing of Retreat and the National Anthem, as a sign of support and encouragement for one another. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 13:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 744115
    VIRIN: 200323-F-AR051-330
    Filename: DOD_107739615
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland Comes Together, by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    National Anthem
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Team Kirtland
    COVID-19
    solidary

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT