Ramstein Air Base sends personnel and water resupply to assist local firefighters in responding to a factory fire in Otterberg, Kaiserslautern, March 22-23, 2020. Ramstein fire trucks, capable of transporting over 6000 gallons of water, were pivotal in preventing further damage from the fire which burned for over 24 hours.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 13:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744113
|VIRIN:
|200323-F-WY757-395
|Filename:
|DOD_107739590
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RP, DE
This work, Otterberg Fire Social Media, by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
