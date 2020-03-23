Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning COVID-19 Update (March 23, 2020)

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Command Chief Master Sergeant Lyda updates the 355th Wing on COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 11:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744102
    VIRIN: 200323-F-CL785-139
    Filename: DOD_107739485
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning COVID-19 Update (March 23, 2020), by Amn Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

