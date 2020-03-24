Marines Returning from Overseas Exercise Screened for COVID-19

U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, pre-screen Marines and Sailors for the coronavirus disease after returning from exercise overseas on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 24, 2020. The Department of Defense is following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services to take the necessary precautions to protect redeploying service members and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter)
