Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines Returning from Overseas Exercise Screened for COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, pre-screen Marines and Sailors for the coronavirus disease after returning from exercise overseas on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 24, 2020. The Department of Defense is following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services to take the necessary precautions to protect redeploying service members and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744097
    VIRIN: 200323-M-ZV140-1140
    Filename: DOD_107739458
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Returning from Overseas Exercise Screened for COVID-19, by LCpl Seaira Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT