PRBG faces COVID-19

PRNG continues its mission of screening all passengers arriving at the different airports and ports of Puerto Rico to stop the spread of COVID-19 on the island. Hundreds of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen have been present in the fight to mitigate this virus, March 20-22. (PRNG video by: Sgt. Carlos Chabert)
|03.20.2020
|03.24.2020 11:41
|B-Roll
|744095
|200320-A-IQ017-259
|DOD_107739456
|00:00:44
|SAN JUAN, PR
|1
|0
|0
|0
