    PRBG faces COVID-19

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    03.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    PRNG continues its mission of screening all passengers arriving at the different airports and ports of Puerto Rico to stop the spread of COVID-19 on the island. Hundreds of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen have been present in the fight to mitigate this virus, March 20-22. (PRNG video by: Sgt. Carlos Chabert)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 11:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744095
    VIRIN: 200320-A-IQ017-259
    Filename: DOD_107739456
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRBG faces COVID-19, by SGT Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #covid19nationalguard #ngb #prng #stopcovid19 #siemprepresente

