PRBG faces COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744095" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PRNG continues its mission of screening all passengers arriving at the different airports and ports of Puerto Rico to stop the spread of COVID-19 on the island. Hundreds of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen have been present in the fight to mitigate this virus, March 20-22. (PRNG video by: Sgt. Carlos Chabert)