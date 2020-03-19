Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Air Jump

    BY, GERMANY

    03.19.2020

    Video by Spc. Zachary Stahlberg 

    7th Army Training Command

    173rd Airborne conducts an air jump with extra guidance to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Air Jump, by SPC Zachary Stahlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    C-130
    Airborne
    USArmy
    AFAR
    173
    StrongEurope
    7 ATC
    4-314

