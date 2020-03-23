Capt. Claude Betene A Dooko, the 435th AEW/AGOW CRSS/AAF Public Health Emergency Officer, explains the difference between Quarantine and Isolation.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 10:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744062
|VIRIN:
|200323-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107739088
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Quarantine/Isolation Clarification, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT