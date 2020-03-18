HG20 Rock Co. Hoist Training b-roll

Royal Thai Army soldiers and a U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie “Rock” Company, Task Force Cacti, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Brigade, conduct hoist training March 18, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand, as part of the Hanuman Guardian exercise. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of both countries to the long-standing US/Thai alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
