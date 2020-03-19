Multifunction Airman Training consisted of a three day, in-depth scenario based around obstacles that these Airmen could face during their deployments against adversaries. Participants were able to run through each problem, work toward a solution then collaborate with each other on ways to improve. Throughout MFAT, Airmen from both the 386th AEW EOD and 386th ESFS worked together on a Red versus Blue teaming concept constructed by members of the local EOD staff. They were able to reinforce the skills necessary to deploy to any environment, at any time, and with the expectation of supporting US or Coalition general or Special Forces requiring an EOD capability.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 09:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744050
|VIRIN:
|200318-F-XK019-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107738928
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MFAT Patrol BRoll, by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT