Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MFAT Patrol BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.19.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Multifunction Airman Training consisted of a three day, in-depth scenario based around obstacles that these Airmen could face during their deployments against adversaries. Participants were able to run through each problem, work toward a solution then collaborate with each other on ways to improve. Throughout MFAT, Airmen from both the 386th AEW EOD and 386th ESFS worked together on a Red versus Blue teaming concept constructed by members of the local EOD staff. They were able to reinforce the skills necessary to deploy to any environment, at any time, and with the expectation of supporting US or Coalition general or Special Forces requiring an EOD capability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 09:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744050
    VIRIN: 200318-F-XK019-1001
    Filename: DOD_107738928
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFAT Patrol BRoll, by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Field Training Exercise
    FTX
    Scenario
    Leadership
    Guidance
    Civil Engineer
    NVG
    Defenders
    Deployment Training
    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    Patrol
    Kuwait
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Security Forces
    Special Forces
    US Air Force
    improvised explosive device
    partnership
    Weapons
    USA
    Joint Operations
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Deployment
    386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    ASAB
    MFAT
    Deliver Combat Power
    Multifunction Airman Training
    Red vs Blue

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT