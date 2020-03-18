FORT BLISS, Texas -- Soldiers with Dagger Forward Support Company, 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducted convoy situational training exercise (STX) lanes ( hosted by the 123rd Brigade Support Battalion ) to gain proficiency in logistic package (LOGPAC) operations. Conducting LOGPAC OPs is an essential supporting collective task to every FSC Mission Essential Task(MET) and is the action utilized to provide operational reach, freedom of action, and prolonged endurance to the supported Squadron or Battalion. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 00:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744042
|VIRIN:
|200320-A-YG558-448
|Filename:
|DOD_107738832
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dagger Forward Support Company executing convoy STX lanes, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT