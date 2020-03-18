Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dagger Forward Support Company executing convoy STX lanes

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs

    FORT BLISS, Texas -- Soldiers with Dagger Forward Support Company, 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducted convoy situational training exercise (STX) lanes ( hosted by the 123rd Brigade Support Battalion ) to gain proficiency in logistic package (LOGPAC) operations. Conducting LOGPAC OPs is an essential supporting collective task to every FSC Mission Essential Task(MET) and is the action utilized to provide operational reach, freedom of action, and prolonged endurance to the supported Squadron or Battalion. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 00:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744042
    VIRIN: 200320-A-YG558-448
    Filename: DOD_107738832
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dagger Forward Support Company executing convoy STX lanes, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    STX

    • LEAVE A COMMENT